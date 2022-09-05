Hot, Muggy Morning Across South Florida as Scattered Showers Expected Labor Day

Scattered showers are likely along the coast this Labor Day morning and could linger into mid-day.

Once again, temperatures will top out around 93° with it feeling over 100°.

Beach weather improves this afternoon, but storms could come in far western areas.

Tonight, storms should fall apart and it will be a calm and muggy evening with lows falling near 80°.

Scattered storms are expected Tuesday around midday with highs in the low 90s.

Tropical storm Earl is moving away from the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the northern Leeward Islands.

This system is expected to strengthen in the open Atlantic waters by the end of the week.

The current track has it staying far away from Bermuda. Even so, this could be the first major hurricane of the season.