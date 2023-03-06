first alert weather

Hot, Near Record Temps Monday as Rain Chances Remain Low

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a hot weekend with near record heat, expect similar conditions to start the week.

Morning temperatures will be reasonable, in the upper-60s to low-70s range, but Monday afternoon will feature more mid-upper-80s with very little rain as well.

Tuesday looks like more of the same...perfect for spring-breakers.

[wx-radar /

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A front arrives on Wednesday and may finally spread a few showers across the region -- we could use the rain.

We could also use a cool-down and it looks like we will get one.

Highs will likely stay in the 70s on Thursday and barely eclipse 80 on Friday. You have to go all the way back to February 17th to find a high below 80.

Local

Caught on Camera 15 hours ago

Fort Lauderdale-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing Back in Cuba After Bird Strike

celebrity deaths 2 hours ago

Gary Rossington, Guitarist & Founding Member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dies at 71

We snap back to the mid-80s pretty quickly by this weekend.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us