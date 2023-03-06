Hot, Near Record Temps Monday as Rain Chances Remain Low

After a hot weekend with near record heat, expect similar conditions to start the week.

Morning temperatures will be reasonable, in the upper-60s to low-70s range, but Monday afternoon will feature more mid-upper-80s with very little rain as well.

Tuesday looks like more of the same...perfect for spring-breakers.

A front arrives on Wednesday and may finally spread a few showers across the region -- we could use the rain.

We could also use a cool-down and it looks like we will get one.

Highs will likely stay in the 70s on Thursday and barely eclipse 80 on Friday. You have to go all the way back to February 17th to find a high below 80.

We snap back to the mid-80s pretty quickly by this weekend.