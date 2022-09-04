Hot, Sunny Morning Across South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low for Labor Day Weekend

Rain showers remain low for another day this holiday weekend.

There are only a few Sunday morning showers expected for the Keys and maybe an isolated shower in the western areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties this afternoon.

Most of the day should remain rain-free but really hot. Highs for today and tomorrow are expected to hit 93° but will feel closer to 100° or more.

Monday, however, does show a higher chance for possible showers.

Coastal areas could see storms in the morning with some hanging around until early afternoon. Then, most of the activity pushes inland with the easterly wind and the activity is widely scattered.

Tropical Storm Earl continues to bring rain to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the northern Leeward Islands.

The track remains north northwest, but by mid-week there could be impacts to Bermuda and a chance it strengthens up to a hurricane as it passes the island.

Danielle is a hurricane, but it remains a fish storm.