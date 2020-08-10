Record Setting Temps Monday Morning Ahead of Drier Week in South Florida

South Florida will be feeling the heat starting Monday with feels like temperatures in the triple digits and the chances of rain dwindling down.

It was a record breaking warm Monday morning across parts of South Florida. Fort Lauderdale only dipped to 84 degrees with Key West even warmer at 86 degrees. These numbers break the old record of 83 and 85 degrees respectively.

The afternoon will be a hot one as well with the mercury soaring into the low to mid-90s. Feels like temperatures will top out around 105.

Don't expect much rain either, as rain chances only hit about 20-30%. Any rain we do see will likely be inland from the coast. Look for a very similar forecast all week.