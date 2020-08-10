first alert weather

Record Setting Temps Monday Morning Ahead of Drier Week in South Florida

The afternoon will be a hot one as well as the mercury soars into the low to mid-90s

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will be feeling the heat starting Monday with feels like temperatures in the triple digits and the chances of rain dwindling down.

It was a record breaking warm Monday morning across parts of South Florida. Fort Lauderdale only dipped to 84 degrees with Key West even warmer at 86 degrees. These numbers break the old record of 83 and 85 degrees respectively. 

The afternoon will be a hot one as well with the mercury soaring into the low to mid-90s. Feels like temperatures will top out around 105.

Local

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Family Saddened After Worker's COVID Death, What Executive Orders Could Mean for You

Miami 15 hours ago

Miami Police Investigating Shooting that Injured Three Men

Don't expect much rain either, as rain chances only hit about 20-30%. Any rain we do see will likely be inland from the coast.  Look for a very similar forecast all week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us