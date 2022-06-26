first alert weather

Humid Morning, Wet Afternoon to Round Out Weekend in South Florida

We could see brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and even some small hail

By Adam Berg

We will start out Sunday mostly rain-free, but it'll be humid.

This humidity will translate into thunderstorms forming just after lunch near the coast and then pushing west by late afternoon.

Highs will top out right around 90. Rain chances will stay right around the 50% range all week.

With just enough of an east breeze, the best chance for rain will be the first half of each day, with storms chances each afternoon well inland from the coast.

Highs will range from about 89 to 90.

