4 Areas Being Watched as Tropics Get Active During 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The most interesting area from the National Hurricane Center is located in the central Atlantic, now with a 50 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 80 percent chance over the next five days

As the month of August comes to an end this week, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could see as many as four areas of interest being watched over the next week.

Invest 91-L has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression and would get the name Danielle if it can strengthen enough over the next week.

But models are in pretty good agreement that a ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic will force this system to curl up and away from the United States and maybe even stay clear of the Bahamas. Bermuda will need to monitor closely next week.

While short-term bursts of thunderstorm activity have been noted with the disturbance this weekend, no organization has taken shape. However, computer model guidance suggests development in the coming days with a tropical depression looking likely to form this week as it moves to the west. 

A second area in the northwest Caribbean may be a safe area from some development in the week ahead, even with formation chances at 30%.  Environmental conditions could become more conducive for organization later this week, but the system is expected to move away from South Florida.

While remaining removed from the region, it could enhance rain chances late in the week should it develop.

If these areas were to become named systems, they would be named Danielle and Earl and be the fourth and fifth named storms of the 2022 season.

A third area in the central subtropical Atlantic Ocean has a 10% chance of forming over the next five days while traveling north. A fourth area off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of development at this time.

