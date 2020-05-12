Area of Low Pressure Expected to Develop Near Bahamas This Weekend

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami are keeping their eye on an area of low pressure in the Atlantic.

The area of low pressure is expected to develop over the weekend a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas, the NHC said Tuesday. The area of development was east of the Florida peninsula.

Forecasters are giving the area about a 50 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend to the northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental

conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/ypMZ099QP6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 12, 2020

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday," the NHC forecast said.

A tropical or sub-tropical system developing in May is not unusual and offers no clue to the direction of the 2020 Atlantic season.

For the last several years, pre-season storms have included Andrea (2019), Alberto (2018), Arlene (April 2017), Hurricane Alex (2016) and Ana (2015). Should a name become necessary for a tropical or sub-tropical system, the first name on this season’s list is “Arthur.”

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1.