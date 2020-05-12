National Hurricane Center

Area of Low Pressure Expected to Develop Near Bahamas This Weekend

Forecasters are giving the area about a 50 percent chance of formation over the next five days

National Hurricane Center

An area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend
a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami are keeping their eye on an area of low pressure in the Atlantic.

The area of low pressure is expected to develop over the weekend a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas, the NHC said Tuesday. The area of development was east of the Florida peninsula.

Forecasters are giving the area about a 50 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday," the NHC forecast said.

A tropical or sub-tropical system developing in May is not unusual and offers no clue to the direction of the 2020 Atlantic season.

Local

news your should know 6 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Broward Discussing Possible Reopen, Thieves Capitalize on Mask-Wearing Norm

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

For the last several years, pre-season storms have included Andrea (2019), Alberto (2018), Arlene (April 2017), Hurricane Alex (2016) and Ana (2015). Should a name become necessary for a tropical or sub-tropical system, the first name on this season’s list is “Arthur.”

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1.

This article tagged under:

National Hurricane CenterFloridaBahamashurricane season
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us