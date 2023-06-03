Arlene Becomes Post-Tropical Cyclone; More Storms, Possible Flooding Expected in South Florida

Arlene has officially weakened to a post-tropical cyclone Saturday.

Arlene continued to struggle hundreds of miles away from the west coast of Florida and on Saturday weakened to a depression. It is expected to dissipate this weekend near Cuba. No direct impacts will be felt here.

The system currently sits about 135 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas with winds of 30 mph.

Further weakening is forecast as the cyclone pushes south-southeast at 7 mph.

The system may not survive the weekend. Impacts remain rather tame with pockets of isolated flooding possible through Sunday, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.

This is no different than the pattern we've been experiencing over the last several days,

Arlene developed into a tropical storm Friday, becoming the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters said.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Portions of Florida were expected to experience heavy rainfall over the weekend, though the NHC said the rainfall was not directly related to the depression.

The depression formed on Thursday, the first official day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends in November.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a "near-normal" 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, with 12-17 named storms expected according to predictions released May 25.

Of those named storms, five to nine are expected to be hurricanes and one to four could be major hurricanes.