As communities reel from devastating Helene, it's critical to remain aware and prepared

The far-reaching impacts of Hurricane Helene’s landfall last week are still being felt around the United States this morning. Far away from the initial impact point of Taylor County, Florida, which has endured three landfalling hurricanes in 13 months, the loss from this storm continues to mount. That’s true in Florida, but also in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Florida Power and Light stated Monday that they have completed power restoration to all locations that can safely receive it. Further north, assessments remain underway to understand the extent of the damage. Wholly, in western North Carolina, there is an entire infrastructure that needs to be rebuilt before the basic essential of electricity can be restored.

Damage cleanup continues in Chimney Rock, NC. (Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty via NBC News)

Helene’s impact potential was fully recognized, but was also exceptionally well-forecast, too. Helene proved to be a hurricane of magnitude that United States residents, especially for many inland, may be the single most impactful weather event of their lives. The sheer size of the wind field, the far-reaching heavy rainfall and swift forward motion brought about the coastal and inland impacts of a billion-dollar disaster.

But while damage assessment is still ongoing, while rescues are still being performed, while tending to basic needs still is being addressed, while a death toll climbs – two basic pillars surface in the back of my mind that we are reminded of each hurricane season.

If you have a phone, you have access to information.

I have encountered many people who pride themselves on the position of “I don’t watch local news anymore.” I don’t engage in that argument, it’s their right. However, it’s our responsibility (not just something we pride ourselves on) to deliver critical, potentially life-saving information. Not just during an event, but most importantly, ahead of it. Arming everyone with the information they need to make the best decisions is the baseline of our work.

Continuing, if you are prepared, you can stand up for the initial impact of a storm.

Despite the flurry of forecasts presented at the start of each season, the preparation suggestions and reminders of what history has taught us…ultimately, it is the duty of each person to decide how resilient they want to be. While we all have a different risk tolerance or monetary allocation for storm preparation, it will always be a head start from indifference.

Distilled down, I will always encourage you to arm yourself with the knowledge to help you stay safe. There is an entire weather enterprise operating, with your tax dollars nonetheless, to help you accomplish just that. We are here to help.

So October begins and we continue to watch what the tropical Atlantic produces, may we finish the season aware and prepared. This week as Isaac and Joyce fade off the map, Kirk’s expected evolution to the season’s third major hurricane will take shape and be a sight to see from a distance.