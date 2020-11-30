Busy, Record-Breaking 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Officially Ends

Monday marks the official end of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which proved historic and noteworthy in a variety of ways.

Considering that an average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, 2020 produced 30.

This was only the second time the Greek alphabet was utilized to complete a season. The storm season of 2005 was the only other season that needed it.

Of the 30 named storms, 10 formed in the month of September alone. This is the most storms for any month in recorded hurricane history.

The average season will produce six hurricanes, but the 2020 season recorded 13 hurricanes. Of those, six developed into major hurricanes, which is twice the average in a season.

These stats, alone, are enough to showcase a hyperactive hurricane season.

But the benchmarks of 2020 continue. This season brought 12 landfalling storms to the United States, with 5 landfalls within the state of Louisiana. The previous record, set in 1916, was 9.

In addition, storms that rapidly intensified were observed multiple times in 2020. Rapid intensification happens when there's a 35 mph increase in maximum winds within 24 hours.

The season also extended beyond normal expectations, with potent hurricanes developing in the month of November.

Hurricanes Eta and Iota, both major hurricanes at time of landfall, struck Nicaragua on November 4th and 16th, respectively.

Iota, with winds at 155 mph, was the strongest November hurricane on record to make landfall in Nicaragua.

