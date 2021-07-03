DeSantis Declares State of Emergency For Miami-Dade, Monroe Ahead of Elsa

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several Florida counties because of Tropical Storm Elsa Saturday, as the system was taking aim at the Sunshine State.

The counties affected by the state of emergency include: Miami-Dade, Monroe, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.

"The threat posed by Elsa requires that timely precautions are taken to protect the communities, critical infrastructure, and general welfare of Florida," DeSantis' executive order reads.

Monroe County declared its own state of local emergency due to the potential effects from Tropical Storm Elsa on Saturday.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas.

Elsa may bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding, storm surge, and strong winds to the Florida Keys on Monday and Tuesday.

A voluntary evacuation of mobile homes and liveaboard vessels to safe structures for Monday and Tuesday is likely to follow and county urges visitors and those in RVs and travel trailers in the Florida Keys to consider their Monday and Tuesday travel plans.

Mandatory evacuations in Monroe County are not expected for this storm.

“The last thing we want is a lot of people leaving the Florida Keys on Monday at 11 a.m.,” Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said. “We hope visitors will consider extending their stay through Wednesday, when we are expecting normal summertime conditions to resume, or to leave earlier on Monday to avoid traffic issues in the Upper Keys we normally see after busy holiday weekends.”