Disturbance Forms Over Western Gulf of Mexico

Another disturbance has formed Thursday, this time over the western Gulf of Mexico, and it could produce heavy rainfall over parts of Texas and Louisiana in the coming days, regardless of development.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the disorganized area of cloudiness and thunderstorms has a 20% chance of formation through the next five days.

"Conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some development over the next day or so before the disturbance moves inland over the northwestern Gulf coast late Friday or Friday night," the NHC's tropical weather outlook stated.

Meanwhile, out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean is a non-tropical, low-pressure area over 600 miles east of Bermuda.

That low will likely become a subtropical cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday, according to the NHC. It has an 80% chance of formation through the next 48 hours.

If either system becomes named, it would be the seventh straight year of a named storm before the official beginning of hurricane season on June 1.

Earlier Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted an "above-normal" 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with 13-20 named storms expected.