2022 Hurricane Season

Earl Becomes Second Hurricane of '22 Atlantic Season

Earl is expected to become a major hurricane by Friday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Earl has strengthened to a Category 1 storm Tuesday night, becoming the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane Earl has winds of 80 mph and is located about 500 miles south of Bermuda, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It's moving north at 6 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Bermuda as the center of the storm is forecast to pass to the southeast of the island by Friday morning. It's expected to become a major hurricane by then.

Meantime, Danielle is barely holding on to its hurricane status. It's located in the north Atlantic, about 800 miles west of the Azores. Danielle is forecast to weaken as it moves to the east over the coming days, with no impact to land.

Finally, we are keeping an eye on a broad area of low pressure in the far eastern Atlantic. This system could be a depression in the next two to three days as it trudges to the west. Impacts are near zero in the short term.

A fourth area of interest is a tropical wave, forecast to move off of the coast of Africa soon, but there is a low chance of development.

