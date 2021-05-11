Find Out Which Hurricane Evacuation Zone You're In

Storm surge occurs when ocean water gets pushed onto shore by a tropical storm or hurricane. County officials make evacuation decisions based on a hurricane's track and projected storm surge, so it's important to know which zone you live in before a storm hits.

Below is information for South Florida. Visit the state's Division of Emergency Management page for info on all Florida counties that have evacuation zones.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County is split into five planning zones, marked A through E, that could each be affected by a storm surge of at least 1.5 feet. Find out which zone you're in by plugging in your address here.

Zone A is at greatest risk for storm surge for Category 1 and higher storms

is at greatest risk for storm surge for Category 1 and higher storms Zone B is at risk for storm surge for Category 2 and higher storms

is at risk for storm surge for Category 2 and higher storms Zone C is at risk for storm surge for Category 3 and higher storms

is at risk for storm surge for Category 3 and higher storms Zone D is at risk for storm surge for Category 4 and higher storms

is at risk for storm surge for Category 4 and higher storms Zone E is at risk for storm surge from Category 5 storms

Broward County

Broward County is split into two planning zones, A and B. Check out the county's evacuation map here.

Zone A includes areas east of Intracoastal Waterway and is at greatest risk for storm surge for Category 1 and higher storms

includes areas east of Intracoastal Waterway and is at greatest risk for storm surge for Category 1 and higher storms Zone B includes areas east of U.S. 1 (Federal Highway) and is at greatest risk for storm surge for for Category 3 and higher storms

Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County is split into six planning zones: A, B, C, D, E and L. Find out which zone you're in by plugging in your address here.

Zone A includes those who live in a manufactured or mobile home, have substandard construction or live in a flood-prone area

includes those who live in a manufactured or mobile home, have substandard construction or live in a flood-prone area Zones B, C, D and E are along Palm Beach County's east coast

are along Palm Beach County's east coast Zone L runs along Lake Okeechobee

Monroe County

Monroe County is split into five planning zones, marked numerically. For more information on evacuating from the Keys, visit the county's website.