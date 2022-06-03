Florida Keys Preparing for Impacts From Potential Tropical Cyclone One

Residents in the Florida Keys are on guard for the potential of heavy rain and flooding that could come with the impending impact from Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

No evacuations have been ordered and no closures have taken place at this time. Overnight camping at state parks is closed through Saturday and officials have asked drivers to stay off the road.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service Key West estimate rainfall between four and eight inches in most areas with some areas seeing as much as a foot of rainfall.

Squalls are expected from Friday evening through Saturday with some isolated tornadoes possible and minor coastal flooding of one to two feet above sea level in parts of the Upper Keys.

Officials expect conditions to start deteriorating around 5 p.m. Friday.