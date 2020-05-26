Florida’s Tax-Free Holiday for Hurricane Supplies Begins Friday

Floridians will be able to save on hurricane supplies beginning Friday under the state's sales tax holiday.

This year's Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday runs from May 29 to June 4.

Among the items included in the holiday are batteries, generators, weather radios and fuel cans. For a complete list, click here.

The tax holiday has cost limits on certain items, and doesn't apply to sales in theme parks, entertainment complexes, public lodging establishments or airports.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an "above-normal" 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, with 13 to 19 named storms.

In their predictions released last week, NOAA forecasters said that six to 10 of those storms will become hurricanes and three to six of those would become major hurricanes with 111 mph winds or higher.