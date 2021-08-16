Tropical Storm Henri Forms South of Bermuda, Fred Makes Landfall in Panhandle

Tropical Storm Fred has made landfall Monday, bringing dangerous storm surge and flooding rains to the eastern Florida Panhandle, as Tropical Depression Grace drenched earthquake-damaged Haiti.

Additionally, Tropical Storm Henri — the eighth named storm of the season — has developed south of Bermuda.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fred's maximum sustained winds decreased to 60 mph as its center moved within 25 miles of Apalachicola, Florida, moving inland north at 9 mph.

It's the fourth storm to make landfall this season and Florida's second.

Grace, meanwhile, was moving over Haiti's Tiburon Peninsula with top winds of 35 mph, bearing down on the disaster area with what forecasters said could total 10 inches of steady rainfall, and still more in isolated areas. The hurricane center warned that flash floods and mudslides were possible, especially along Hispaniola's southern coasts.

We are tracking three systems churning in the Atlantic basin.

The oncoming storm couldn't come at a worse time for Haitians struggling to deal with the effects of Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, blamed for an estimated 1,300 deaths.

Grace was centered 50 miles south of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and moving west at 13 mph. It was expected to become a tropical storm again as it passes between Cuba and Jamaica Tuesday on the way to Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the entire southern coast of Haiti, most of the southern coast of Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

Fred’s main threats are rainfall and storm surge, the hurricane center said. Forecasters expected Fred to sustain 4 to 8 inches from Alabama across Florida’s Big Bend and Panhandle, and even a foot of rain in isolated spots, while the surge could push seawater of between 3 to 5 feet onto the coast between Florida’s Indian Pass and the Steinhatchee River.

Forecasters warned that Fred also could dump heavy rain across and into the mid-Atlantic states, with flash floods as some rivers overflow and even landslides in the Blue Ridge mountains.

NBC 6's Ryan Nelson is in Edgewater where cities are deploying water pump stations in flood prone areas.

Along Panama City Beach in Florida’s Panhandle, lifeguards have hoisted double-red flags, warning beachgoers against going into the Gulf of Mexico. The area braced for rain and some wind from the storm, and while no evacuations were ordered, schools and government offices were closed on Monday.

Shawna Wood, who is still rebuilding the waterfront Driftwood Inn in Mexico Beach after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael, said the area was getting a lot of rain, but conditions weren’t terrible.

On the Alabama coast, the city of Orange Beach offered sand and bags to residents worried about flooding. A half-dozen school systems shut down Monday, and a large church opened as a shelter. Salt water was washing over roads and causing flooding in low-lying areas of Dauphin Island, a coastal barrier south of Mobile, Alabama, at midday Monday, Mayor Jeff Collier said.

“We’ve certainly been in a lot worse than this, but that’s no reason to be complacent,” said Florida's Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. “The less people out on the road, the better. We do expect some heavy rain from this storm.”

The hurricane center predicts Henri will circle around Bermuda, about 145 miles offshore. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the island as the system’s top winds grew to around 40 mph.