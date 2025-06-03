GEM partners with Miami-Dade, other orgs to prep for potentially busy hurricane season

June 1 marked the start of hurricane season, and Miami-Dade County partnered with the Global Empowerment Mission, BStrong Foundation, and a coalition of organizations to launch a coordinated plan of action.

"The risks are rising fast, but so are we," said Jeff Popovich with GEM.

In an effort to provide fast and efficient disaster response, GEM is collaborating with Miami-Dade and others in the Caribbean ahead of a major storm.

"GEM has proven itself that they are very nimble. They have a lot of support from corporate sponsors that help provide these kits. The kits are available almost immediately when there is a storm. They set up distribution centers in affected areas and are able to fly in by helicopter," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The 2025 hurricane season's forecasts call for another busy year.

NOAA is forecasting a 90% chance of an at- or above-average season.

According to NBC6's Hurricane Specialist John Morales, when considering two dozen outlooks, the average number of hurricanes this year is eight.

"People need to know where they are. Are they in an area that requires evacuation and to get out. We don't want people to be stuck in their homes where it is dangerous," Levine Cava said.

GEM's animal welfare section, Flew the Coop, also launched a new national program with FidoAlert to provide emergency support for pet owners and assist animal shelters during a natural disaster.

"With their advanced technologies, we've launched today a pet protection program where pet parents can sign up for free to get life saving tools to protect their pets," said Vijay Lalwani with Flew the Coop.

If pet owners sign up, they will receive an ID tag and enrollment into a database, a pet preparedness playbook, and resources for your animal during a hurricane.

"If they run away, if they by accident are left behind, if they are found by other families, anyone can go onto fidoalert.com and enter their unique ID number and automatically activate the emergency response," said Lalwani.

Miami-Dade County mailed severe weather guides to homes across the county, and at NBC6, we also have a handy Hurricane Season Guide.