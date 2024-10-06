Here are the essential items to include in your hurricane preparedness kits

Hurricane season

We all know how the importance of a hurricane kit. Water, non-perishables (three to five days’ worth per person), first aid and medical supplies, flashlights, batteries, chargers, coolers, home repair gear and entertainment are just a few of your essential hurricane kit items.  

As technology rapidly advances, there are several innovative gadgets you should consider adding to your kit as Florida prepares for Hurricane Milton's arrival:

  • How about a solar powered charging pad? These are portable, foldable solar panels that can charge devices when the power's out and when all of your battery packs are used up or occupied. How useful are these? All you need is about five to six hours of full sun to recharge your cellphone or tablet.
  • Maybe consider a solar powered portable power station. These come with AC, USB and 12V connectors. This means you can run lights, fans, medical devices, refrigerators, freezers, cell phones and iPads. These systems are legitimately portable as you can find some that weigh under 35 pounds. Best of all, you can top off these power stations in just four hours.
  • Every kit needs a cooler, but how about a puncture-proof, waterproof, leakproof cooler? Not only have coolers become more rugged, but many of these advanced coolers keep items chilled for days rather than hours.

As technology continues to evolve, so will our hurricane kit. Stay prepared and safe this season!

