hurricane season

Homeland Security Acting Secretary Visiting Hurricane Center in Miami

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be touring the center and was expected to hold a news conference

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The acting secretary of Homeland Security will be visiting the National Hurricane Center in Miami to discuss the department's preparedness for the hurricane season.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be touring the center and was expected to hold a news conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and officials from the center.

Forecasters are predicting an above-average 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began on June 1 and has already seen three named storms.

Local

Miami-Dade 6 hours ago

6 Things to Know – New Rules Come With Gym Reopenings, Miami-Dade Virtually Celebrating Class of 2020

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

The latest, Tropical Storm Cristobal, made landfall Sunday in Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

This article tagged under:

hurricane seasonMiami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us