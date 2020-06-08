Homeland Security Acting Secretary Visiting Hurricane Center in Miami

The acting secretary of Homeland Security will be visiting the National Hurricane Center in Miami to discuss the department's preparedness for the hurricane season.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be touring the center and was expected to hold a news conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and officials from the center.

Forecasters are predicting an above-average 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began on June 1 and has already seen three named storms.

The latest, Tropical Storm Cristobal, made landfall Sunday in Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.