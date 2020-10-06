Hurricane Delta Now Category 4 Storm; Could Stay Intense by U.S. Landfall

Hurricane Delta continued its push through the waters south of Jamaica and Cuba on Tuesday, looking to be a major storm when it is forecast to make landfall along the Gulf Coast later this week.

The storm became a Category 4 with winds of 130 miles per hour as it moved to the west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the latest advisory Tuesday morning from the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Delta was about 315 miles to the east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

A hurricane warning was in effect for portions of Mexico, including Cozumel, while a tropical storm warning and watch were in effect for portions of the Cayman Islands as well as Cuba.

Hurricane Center forecasters expected Delta to strengthen before striking Mexico by Wednesday, bringing a storm surge of six to nine feet while dropping as much as six inches of rain.

Delta is forecast to make landfall in the United States on Saturday along the Gulf coast near Louisiana, which has already been struck by several storms during a busy 2020 hurricane season. The storm is not expected to impact South Florida.

"Delta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast late this week as a hurricane. While there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, there is a significant risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday night or Friday," the NHC said.