Earl Expected to Strengthen Into Major Hurricane

Hurricane Earl is still holding at Category 2 on Thursday evening, although it still looks like it will ramp up to Category 3 over the next couple of days, making it the first major hurricane of the season.

Earl has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and was moving south of Bermuda, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center

The core of the hurricane winds will miss Bermuda to the east, but tropical storm conditions are likely the rest of Thursday night.

Earl's impacts look to be of little consequence to land, but the system may bring tropical storm and hurricane conditions to Bermuda. A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning were issued for the area.

The official forecast keeps the system well east of the island, which is great news, considering it is forecast to be the season's first major hurricane and could be as strong as a Category 4 storm.

Invest 95-L could very well become Fiona in the coming days, but it curls away long before it gets anywhere near us. And the other wave that just came off the coast of Africa will move west, but there are no signs at this point that we need to worry about this. No model shows any significant development, although we’ll keep an eye on it to see if any moisture can hold together and make it to the Caribbean next week.

A fourth area of interest was a tropical wave, forecast to move off of the coast of Africa soon with a 30 percent chance of development.

Danielle and Earl formed after just three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season, far below the active seasons of the past several years.