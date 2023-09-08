Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season's first Cat. 5 storm

Hurricane Lee charged through warm Atlantic waters on Friday and threatened to unleash heavy swells across the northeast Caribbean. It became the season's first Category 5 storm before weakening slightly.

Currently a Category 4 hurricane, Lee was located about 500 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had winds of up to 150 mph and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Lee is not expected to make landfall, but meteorologists warned it would generate dangerous waves of up to 15 feet across the northern coast of Puerto Rico and other nearby islands. While Lee is on a path that would take it a couple hundred miles northeast of the Caribbean, tropical storm conditions are not forecast for the region.

5PM FRIDAY: Hurricane Lee remains a Major Category 4 with 150mph winds. With WNW movement, the center of Lee continues to track north of the Leewards of the Lesser Antilles. @nbc6 #nbc6 #hurricanelee pic.twitter.com/BhCzJ04H26 — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) September 8, 2023

When Hurricane Lee’s barometric pressure went off a cliff on Thursday, dropping an astonishing 61 millibars in 18 hours, winds jumped from a relatively modest 80 mph in the early morning to 160 mph by evening, NBC6's Hurricane Specialist John Morales said.

Lee is the season's first Atlantic Category 5 storm and is just one of eight tropical cyclones to attain this intensity in the Atlantic over the past eight years.

Major Hurricane Lee is expected to remain a Category 4 as it moves WNW over the Atlantic Ocean into the middle of next week. It will then finally begin to make that sharp right turn to the north that our models have been promising. @nbc6 #nbc6 #hurricanelee pic.twitter.com/nBJ5guor52 — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) September 8, 2023

The National Hurricane Center said dangerous surf and deadly rip currents would likely hit the northern Leeward Islands later Friday. They would spread to Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the weekend.

Dangerous surf and rip currents were forecast for most of the U.S. East Coast starting Sunday.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and peaks in September.

Tropical Storm Margot became the 13th named storm after forming on Thursday evening. It was located about 705 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had winds of up to 40 mph and was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend. It was moving west-northwest at 17 mph and is expected to remain over open water.