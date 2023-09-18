Hurricane Nigel forms in the Atlantic, expected to rapidly intensify into major hurricane

Nigel strengthened into a hurricane overnight, and is expected to strengthen rapidly by Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Nigel is the 14th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the NHC, the storm is located about 935 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph.

As of Monday’s forecast, the NHC has Nigel staying out to sea.

Nigel is then expected to turn northward late Tuesday and then accelerate northeastward through the rest of the week.

Nigel’s winds have increased to 80 mph, with higher gusts. And while the NHC projects a rapid strengthening on Tuesday, it could start weakening late Wednesday.

The NHC is also monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, the NHC said.

The system has a 70% chance of formation over the next seven days.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form near the southeastern coast of the U.S. later this week.

The NHC said the system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend if it remains offshore.

That system has about a 30% chance of formation over the next seven days.