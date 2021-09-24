Hurricane Sam Intensifies, Subtropical Storm Teresa Forms in Atlantic: NHC

Subtropical Storm Teresa has formed Friday in the Atlantic, while Hurricane Sam continued to strengthen and could become a major Category 4 storm at some point over the weekend.

Hurricane Sam had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it moved west at 12 mph almost 1,300 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Sam was expected to reach the status of a major hurricane over the weekend as it moves more to the north with winds of up to 130 mph expected. South Florida or the United States is not expected to be impacted by the system.

Meanwhile, Teresa had winds of 45 mph as it moved northwest at 14 mph 155 miles north of Bermuda. It's not expected to strengthen much and is forecast to dissipate in two days.

Teresa is the 19th named system of the season, topping the average of 14 for an entire year. The seven named hurricanes tied the average for a given season, while the three major hurricanes are on average for an entire season.