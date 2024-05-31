Hurricane Season 2024: NBC 6's Guide for South Florida Residents

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season is upon us and if you aren't already prepared, now is the time to do it.

The NBC 6 First Alert Weather Team has developed a handy guide to help South Floridians get ready to weather any storm.

Click Here for NBC 6's First Alert Weather 2024 Hurricane Guide

Learn about how First Alert Doppler Radar helps us monitor any threat, as well as some of the hurricane terminology our experts use.

The guide also contains important phone numbers throughout South Florida and a supply kit checklist.

There's also information on what to do before, during and after a storm or hurricane, as well as everything you need to know about evacuations, emergency transportation and shelters.

Also included is info about safeguarding your home and property, securing cars and boats, and staying safe after the storm: