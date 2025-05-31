Hurricane Season 2025: NBC 6's Guide for South Florida Residents

With just days to go before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its predictions for 2025 and is calling for an "above-normal" season.

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season is upon us and if you aren't already prepared, now is the time to do it.

The NBC 6 First Alert Weather Team has developed a handy guide to help South Floridians get ready to weather any storm.

NBC6’s team of meteorologists has an unparalleled tool to monitor any threat that comes from the tropics, First Alert Live Doppler Radar. We are the only team with this tool, capturing instantaneous information that gives our forecasts a great sense of immediacy.

First Alert Live Doppler Radar monitors the skies in real-time from beyond central Florida, south to the Florida Keys, and even across portions of the Bahamas.

In the case of tropical systems, we will be able to clearly see inside of them, reaching the center of circulation or “eye.” We’ll know just how intense the rain is around them, how serious the potential for flooding is and calculate the degree of danger of the winds. All of which we can communicate immediately, to help keep you and your family safe through the season.

In this guide:

HURRICANE TERMINOLOGY

Tropical Cyclone: A low pressure system with origins over tropical or subtropical waters. Their organized deep convection around a closed surface wind circulation is maintained by the extraction of heat energy from the ocean.

Tropical Depression: Tropical low pressure system with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less. It can cause impactful amounts of precipitation that may lead to flooding.

Tropical Storm: Tropical low pressure system with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph. It may produce abundant rainfall, leading to flooding or localized damage. Powerful sustained winds, with higher gusts, can cause property damage.

Hurricane: Tropical low pressure system with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. This dangerous and multi-threat storm produces damaging winds and abundant rainfall. Storm surge potential varies by the size and forward speed of the hurricane, in addition to the angle at which it approaches the coastline.

Major Hurricane: A hurricane that is classified as a category 3 (sustained winds at 111 mph or higher). It can present exponentially higher possibilities of impacts of rain, wind and storm surge.

Tropical Storm Watch: An announcement that sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are possible within the specified area within 48 hours in association with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Warning: An announcement that sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are expected somewhere within the specified area within 36 hours in association with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone.

Rapid Intensification: An increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at least 30 kt (35 mph) in a 24 hour period.

Hurricane Watch: An announcement that sustained winds 74 mph or higher are possible within the specified area in association with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm force winds.

Hurricane Warning: An announcement that sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are expected somewhere within the specified area in association with a with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Storm Surge: An abnormal rise in sea level accompanying a hurricane or other intense storm, and whose height is the difference between the observed level of the sea surface and the level that would have occurred in the absence of the cyclone. Storm surge is usually estimated by subtracting the normal or astronomic high tide from the observed storm tide.

Tropical Wave: Also known as an easterly wave, this is an elongated area of relatively low pressure (trough) or cyclonic curvature maximum. They are found in the tropics, moving east to west, and can lead to the formation of a tropical cyclone.

Eye of the Storm: The roughly circular area of comparatively light winds that encompasses the center of a severe tropical cyclone. The eye is either completely or partially surrounded by the eyewall cloud.

Saffir-Simpson Scale: The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 categorization based on a hurricane's intensity at the indicated time. The scale provides examples of the type of damage and impacts in the United States associated with winds of the indicated intensity.

IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

American Red Cross 305-644-1200 Animal Control 305-884-1101 Emergency Management 311 or 305-468-5400 Public School Board 305-995-1000 Transit Service 305-891-3131 || TTY: 305-499-8971 Power Outages 800-468-8243 || TTY: 711 Water Management 305-274-9272 Solid Waste Management 311 or 305-468-5900 Humane Society 305-696-0800 Emergency Evacuation Assistance 305-513-7700 || TTY: 305-468-5402

BROWARD COUNTY

American Red Cross 954-797-3800 Animal Control 954-359-1313 Emergency Management 311 or 954-831-3900 Public School Board 754-321-0000 Transit Service 954-357-8400 || TTY: 954-357-8302 Power Outages 800-468-8243 || TTY: 711 Water Management 954-831-0751 Solid Waste Management 954-765-4999 Humane Society 954-989-3977 Emergency Evacuation Assistance 311 or 954-831-4000 || TTY: 954-831-3940

PALM BEACH COUNTY

American Red Cross 561-833-7711 Animal Care & Control 561-233-1200 Emergency Management 561-712-6400 || TTY: 561-712-6342 Public School Board 561-434-8000 Transit Service 561-841-4270 Power Outages 561-697-8000 Traffic Signal Repair 561-684-4030 PBC Water Utilities 561-493-6000 Solid Waste Authority 561-697-2700 Emergency Repairs 24 Hours 561-822-2210 Emergency Evacuation Assistance 561-649-9848

MONROE COUNTY

American Red Cross 305-644-1200 Animal Control Key West 305-294-4857 Animal Control Marathon 305-743-4800 Animal Control Key Largo 305-451-0088 Emergency Management 305-289-6018 || 800-955-5504 Public School Board 305-293-1400 Transit Service 305-292-4411 Keys Energy 305-295-1010 Florida Keys Electric Co-Op 305-852-2431 Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority 305-296-2454 Solid Waste Management 305-292-4432 Humane Society (Upper Keys) 305-451-3848 Emergency Evacuation Assistance 561-649-9848 Emergency Evacuation Assistance 305-292-4591 Key West Information Hotline (Activated for Emergencies) 305-809-1101

FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (FEMA)

1-800-621-FEMA (3362)

TTY: 1-800-462-7585

SUPPLY KIT CHECKLIST

Food and water

At least one gallon of water per person, per day for three to seven days

An additional gallon per day for cooking and personal use

Fill empty freezer space with gallons of water or water in freezer bags which you can also use as ice in a cooler if the power goes out

Water purification tablets

Non-perishable food items: canned meats, soups, fruits and vegetables

Powdered milk or individual drinks

Canned or boxed milk and fruit juices

Instant coffee and tea bags

Peanut butter, honey, jams and jellies

Granola, nuts, dried or fresh fruit

Bread, cereal, crackers and snacks

Special food for babies and the elderly

Paper plates and paper or plastic cups

Napkins and paper towels

Plastic eating utensils

Manual can and bottle openers

Health essentials

Fully stocked first-aid kit

Prescription Medications - minimum three-week supply

Vitamins

Antibacterial hand soap and hand sanitizer

Toilet paper, wipes, diapers

Insect repellant

Sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher)

Sanitary pads and other hygiene products

Face coverings/masks for every member of your family

Disposable gloves

Home

Battery powered portable television, AM/FM radio or crank powered radio

Battery powered flashlights or lanterns

Plenty of extra batteries

Fully charged mobile phones and portable electronics. Chargers and power banks

Grill with ready to light charcoal, Sterno or propane gas - use extreme caution when using these items

Plenty of matches or a waterproof lighter

Work gloves

Duct tape

Cleaning products (gallon of odorless bleach, garbage bags, etc.)

Extension cords for outdoor use, rope

Waterproof tarp for temporary roof repairs

Basic tool kit

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Fire extinguisher

Cash on hand

Games and activities for children

Waterproof container or bag for important bank documents, social security, passports, property titles, etc.

Full tank of gas for your car

Pets

Documentation, license

Non-perishable food

Medications

Water

STAYING SAFE

Before

Review the emergency plan for your family or if there is no plan in place, create one.

Find out where the official evacuation shelters are located. Pre-register for special needs transportation or pet-friendly shelters, if applicable.

Write down the telephone numbers of family members in case of an emergency.

Review your insurance coverage.

Take inventory of important supplies and purchase whatever is needed.

Secure doors and install shutters with protective panels.

Fill your car’s gas tank. If you have a spare container, fill that as well.

Moor small boats or move them.

Secure chairs, tables and other outdoor and garden items or bring them inside.

Put your emergency plan into practice with your family members. Initiate protection measures, especially those requiring extra time, such as securing boats and evacuating to safer areas.

Frequently listen to official weather updates on NBC6, its associated radio stations or the station of the Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

During

Remain calm.

Stay tuned to NBC6 for updated weather information.

Remain inside your home until the storm has passed. Do not confuse the eye of the storm with the storm being over. Listen to official weather updates to know when the storm has passed.

Disconnect circuit breakers before electrical power is cut off. Leave a single switch enabled with a lamp connected to it, to know when power has been restored.

Shelter in the safest room of your house and do not leave it, even if you hear the sound of breaking glass in another part of your home.

Keep your pets in their cages.

If your home begins to collapse around you, cover yourself and your family with a mattress. If you are in the bathroom, get in the tub and cover yourself with a mattress.

Only use your phone for urgent calls. Do not use it if it is thundering outside.

If you are in a high-rise building, avoid the upper floors. The wind speed on upper floors is much stronger. Go to a safe room and proceed with caution.

After

Do not go outside until officials say it is safe to do so.

If you remained in your home, inspect it for damage both inside and out.

Contact your insurance agent to report any losses.

If you evacuated, do not drive home until the roads are safe to do so.

Report any downed power lines and stay away from them.

Avoid standing water.

Obey all emergency orders.

Take extreme care while making emergency repairs and clearing up storm debris.

Be patient. A storm’s aftermath can be stressful for everyone.

TROPICAL CYCLONE NAMES FOR THE 2025 ATLANTIC SEASON

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

PREPARING FOR EVACUATIONS

Flood/storm surge evacuation zones

In the event of a hurricane, it is vital to know if you live in a zone that would most likely be evacuated. If you do, it is recommended and encouraged that you stay with family or friends who live in an area deemed a non-evacuation zone. Evacuation shelters should be considered a place of last resort.

Visit these sites to learn more about evacuation zones in your area:

Miami-Dade: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/emergency/hurricane/storm-surge-zones.page

Broward: https://www.broward.org/Hurricane/Pages/Evacuations.aspx

Monroe: https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/897/Evacuation-Information

Palm Beach: https://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/dem/Pages/Know-Your-Zone.aspx

Seniors

Be sure to buy prescription medications in advance at authorized pharmaceutical stores.

If you must evacuate, don’t forget to take important items with you like prescription glasses, hearing aids with extra batteries, canes, walkers, inhalers, etc.

Pets

When making plans, we must also consider pets. Pet friendly county shelters do exist, but you will need to do your homework beforehand to find out where they are located and what their rules are. Pre-registration is required for most, if not all of them.

Be sure to have your pet’s medical records and microchip information with you. Make sure their vaccines are up to date and that they are registered with the county you live in.

Your pet must wear a secure collar with their current identification at all times.

Prepare and bring a pet survival kit, a waterproof container that includes things like a minimum three-day supply of food and water, serving bowls, a towel, blanket, accessories and toys, carrier or crate, leash and muzzle (if needed).

Remember, county shelters aren’t boarding facilities. You must remain at the facility to care for your pet at all times.

People with disabilities

If you have special needs, don’t wait for a storm. Plan to make arrangements at the start of hurricane season. You can get more information and pre-register using one of the links below:

Miami-Dade County: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser1470238193996672

Broward County: https://www.broward.org/Registry/Pages/default.aspx

Monroe County: https://www.monroecountyem.com/148/Special-Needs-Registry

Palm Beach County: https://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/dem/pages/special-needs.aspx

SAFEGUARDING YOUR HOME AND PROPERTY

Preparing for power outages

In an emergency only use flashlights or battery powered lanterns as light sources, DO NOT use candles.

Disconnect any electrical equipment you were using when the power was interrupted.

Avoid opening the refrigerator and freezer.

If you use a computer, keep backup copies of your files and operating systems.

Consider purchasing replacement batteries and a power converter if you use a laptop.

If your garage door is electric, be sure you know how to operate it manually.

Safety when using generators

Purchase a generator that is registered with the Underwriters Laboratory (UL) or Factory Mutual (FM).

If you use a generator, connect the equipment directly to the generator outputs. Do not connect the generator to the electrical system of the house.

Do not use a generator inside the house or inside the garage.

Make sure the generator is cool before refueling.

Protecting your possessions (insurance)

If you live in a hurricane-prone area or in an interior area where there may be heavy rains from a hurricane, take the necessary steps now to protect your property from water damage. This includes the purchase of insurance.

Home insurance in general does not cover floods. It is important that you get protection against the floods associated with hurricanes, tropical storms. heavy rains and other conditions that affect the US.

Find out about the National Flood Insurance Program at www.FloodSmart.gov. A policy purchased today will take effect within 30 days, so act now.

EMERGENCY TRANSPORTATION & SHELTER

Emergency transportation

All counties will have emergency evacuation bus pick-up sites. The buses placed into service for evacuation will only travel between emergency evacuation bus pick-up sites and evacuation centers.

Residents who don't have their own means for transportation can use public transportation if a designated emergency evacuation bus pick-up site is not located nearby.

For more information about emergency shelters open during the storm stay tuned to NBC6 or visit the websites below:

Miami-Dade County: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser1477583540306215

Broward County: https://www.broward.org/BCT/Resources/Pages/Emergency.aspx

Monroe County: https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/897/Evacuation-Information

Palm Beach County: https://www.palmtran.org/hurricane-updates/

Emergency shelters

Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties encourage residents that live in evacuation areas to look for a secure place to stay during the storm. For those who can't find a secure place with friends or family, the American Red Cross will provide shelters in Miami-Dade and Broward and should be considered a last resort place of refuge. In Monroe County, shelters will only open for category 1 and 2 storms.

Remember that not all shelters will open. The latest information can be found via local media outlets or by contacting the County's Office of Emergency Management.

Miami Dade County: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/emergency/activation/home.page

Broward County: https://www.broward.org/Hurricane/pages/shelters.aspx

Monroe County: http://www.monroecountyem.com/992/Shelters

Palm Beach County: https://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/dem/Pages/Hurricane.aspx#_SSG

SECURING CARS & BOATS

Cars

Keep your vehicle inside your garage.

If you do not have a garage, park your car near your home or a building to protect it from the wind.

Do not park in narrow areas between two buildings. Winds can intensify through these spaces.

Remove all exterior attachments from your vehicles (antennas, magnets, etc.).

Park your car away from trees and power lines.

Boats on land

If you have a small boat (less than 20 feet) at home or in storage, keep it flipped and as close to a wall as possible; or keep it on a trailer.

If you don’t have a trailer, tie the boat securely with heavy rope and attach the rope to sturdy ground anchors or to a large tree.

Remove boat equipment, motors and accessories and store them indoors.

If you keep your boat in the marina, make sure the rental agreement explains who is responsible for the boat during the storm.

If you have a large boat (more than 20 feet) you must keep it in a trailer in the garage.

If you leave it out remove all equipment and accessories, strap it to its trailer and cover it. If possible, secure the trailer to a solid foundation and let out at least half of the air in the tires.

Boats in water

Do not tie the boat to the dock when the storm is nearing.

The boat should be at least 12 to 15 feet away from the dock, anchored from the bow and stern in deep water.

Remember to leave enough slack to your weighted lines to allow for an approximately five-foot rise in the tide.

Remove all water sensitive equipment and store in watertight containers. Make sure you store all important documents related to the boat in a safe place.

Clean all cabin drains and tie down everything that cannot be removed.

Make sure your boat has sufficient fuel and that your bilge pumps work.

Check your lease or storage rental agreement with marina or storage management and familiarize yourself with your responsibilities and liabilities, as well as those of the marina or storage facility.

If tying up your boat in a canal, get permission from affected property owners. Remember to keep the boat away from the docks using spring lines.

You can also tie your boat to a large living tree, so long as it has deep roots.

STAYING SAFE AFTER THE STORM