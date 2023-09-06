Lee strengthens to a hurricane, forecast to become a dangerous Cat. 4 storm

Lee quickly strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday and was expected to intensify into a dangerous Category 4 storm over the next few days, forecasters said.

Hurricane Lee had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as it moved west-northwest at 14 mph about 1,130 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Saturday and reach category 4 intensity with winds of 150 mph over the weekend, the NHC said.

No watches or warnings were in effect.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Current models show Lee staying to the north of Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands. The models also show Lee staying away from Florida and the southeastern United States.

#Lee will likely be a major hurricane passing north of the #Caribbean. A dip in the jet is still forecast to protect #Florida and the #Southeast. Stay with @nbc6 as things can change. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/G3BbyBJyOk — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 6, 2023

Lee is now the 12th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called for an "above-normal" season in its updated forecast last month, with 14-21 named storms including 6-11 that could become hurricanes and 2-5 that could become major hurricanes.