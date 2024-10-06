LIVE: Track Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida

Milton became a hurricane this Sunday. It is expected to arrive near Tampa on Wednesday as at least a Category 3, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to the 11:00 a.m. bulletin ET this Sunday, the system was located 310 miles west-northeast of Progreso, Mexico, and 835 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Florida. It had winds of 100 mph and was moving in an east-southeast direction at 6 mph.