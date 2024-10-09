Hurricane season
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton forecast to make landfall as Cat. 4 south of Tampa

The National Hurricane Center predicted Milton, a monstrous Category 5 hurricane during much of its approach, would likely weaken but remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday.

  • RECAP: The National Hurricane Center predicted Milton, a monstrous Category 5 hurricane during much of its approach, would likely weaken but remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday on Florida's Gulf coast
  • TRACK: The hurricane’s precise track remained uncertain, as forecasters Tuesday evening nudged its projected path slightly south of Tampa
  • LANDFALL TIMING: Landfall is set for late tonight or early Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said
  • TAMPA BAY: The Tampa Bay area, home to more than 3.3 million people, faced the possibility of widespread destruction, as the National Hurricane Center forecasts that it could be inundated with between 10 and 15 feet of storm surge
  • EVACUATIONS: Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders across 11 Florida counties with a combined population of about 5.9 million people, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Officials warned that stragglers would face grim odds of surviving
  • WEATHER ALERTS: The Florida Keys, Miami-Dade and Broward counties were under a tropical storm warning. Flood watches expired. See all severe weather alerts here
  • LOCAL IMPACTS: South Florida can expect the bull's eye of tropical storm conditions from late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday afternoon from Milton

