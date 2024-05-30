NBC 6 First Alert Weather: Ahead of the Storm

It's the official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season — and NBC 6 has everything you need to know to be prepared this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an "above-normal" 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, with 17-25 named storms expected.

Watch our First Alert Weather: Ahead of the Storm hurricane special 2024 on Friday May 31st, starting at 7:30 p.m.