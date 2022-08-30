Next Named System Could Form in Days, Not Expected to Impact US

The unusually slow 2022 Atlantic hurricane season continues to crawl along, but with some anticipation of additional storm development.

South Florida and the United States are not at risk for any impacts, only observing out of interest.

The current 59-day streak without a named system is likely to continue into September, but that doesn’t mean the National Hurricane Center is without areas to monitor.

As of Tuesday night, three areas were under study, with one most likely to develop in the coming days.

Invest 91-L, roughly 700 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles, still has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days.

In the short term, the three-day chance bumped to 60% Tuesday evening.

The system would get the name Danielle if it can organize into a tropical storm over the next week.

But with abundant dry air and moderate wind shear the last few days, no organization has taken shape.

Models persist with their agreement that a ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic will force this system to curl up and away from the United States through the weekend and into next week.

Therefore, there is no threat to the East coast of the US.

A second area in the eastern tropical Atlantic may be a place for development later in the week with formation chances at 40%.

Finally, an area in the high latitudes of the North Atlantic will be monitored in the coming days for potential development. Chances were reintroduced Tuesday evening at 30%.

Only three named storms have formed in the first three months of this year’s season, far below the active seasons of the past several years.