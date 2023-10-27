NHC tracking system over southwestern Caribbean sea

With October wrapping up, the end of hurricane season is getting closer, but as we all know, November can still be an active month with “homegrown” storms being more of a concern.

Those are the storms that develop closer to Florida in the Gulf or the Caribbean versus the big storms that come off the coast of Africa in August and September. There is one area of concern: a developing area of low pressure in the Caribbean just north of Central America.

The NHC has this system at 30% odds of becoming a tropical depression over the next seven days as it moves north toward Cuba and Hispanola. Because the system hasn’t developed yet and because our computer models have been somewhat inconsistent, our confidence is very low.

We can say with certainty that South Florida has nothing to worry about over the next five days. Beyond that, we need to wait and see.

But, we can celebrate that the system is trending east on our models. A few days ago, one model was showing something serious close to South Florida. Now, that same model (and others) are showing a storm that misses us to the east.

Again, way too soon to know how this will all play out other than to say we are not overly concerned here at NBC6, but we also know that we need to monitor closely about a week down the road.