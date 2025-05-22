Hurricanes

NOAA to release predictions for 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

The hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends November 30.

With just days to go before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is set to release its predictions for 2025.

NOAA officials will announce their official outlook at a news conference Thursday morning.

Colorado State University forecasters released their predictions for the upcoming season last month and are calling for an "above-average" season with 17 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.

The CSU researchers said above-average subtropical eastern Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea surface temperatures are a primary factor for their predictions.

An average hurricane season generally produces 14 named storms and seven hurricanes.

The 2024 season was extremely busy, with 11 hurricanes and 18 named storms. Three 2024 storms names -- Beryl, Helene and Milton -- were retired after causing multiples deaths and heavy damages.

The list of hurricane names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is:

  • Andrea
  • Barry
  • Chantal
  • Dexter
  • Erin
  • Fernand
  • Gabrielle
  • Humberto
  • Imelda
  • Jerry
  • Karen
  • Lorenzo
  • Melissa
  • Nestor
  • Olga
  • Pablo
  • Rebekah
  • Sebastien
  • Tanya
  • Van
  • Wendy

