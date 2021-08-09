Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Atlantic Monday: NHC

All eyes are on two waves in the Atlantic Ocean that could become the next named systems of the 2021 hurricane season.

One of the systems was located about 150 miles east of Barbados Monday morning and was expected to form into a tropical depression later in the day, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

There is now a high chance for the disturbance located 150 miles east of Barbados to develop into a tropical depression within the next couple of days. More info: https://t.co/NERCKMhgQU pic.twitter.com/6QmKJyxSPz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 9, 2021

The NHC was giving the system about a 70% chance of formation as it moved to the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

The wave was forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles Monday night before it moves toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and then be near Hispaniola around the middle of the week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the NHC said.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

A second wave is located further east of the Lesser Antilles with development less likely as it moves toward the west and northwest. A 10 percent chance of development is forecast over the next two days and a 20 percent chance over the next five days.

Neither area is forecast to impact South Florida and the United States at this time, but forecasters are watching for any potential changes.

If the waves become named systems, they would be given the names Fred and Grace.