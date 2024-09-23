State of emergency in Florida as tropical system expected to become a hurricane

A state of emergency was declared by Florida's governor as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed in the Caribbean on Monday morning and was expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as it moved north at 6 mph about 340 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Here is the track and intensity forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge expected. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/DVoNjzqbXZ — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 23, 2024

Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches were issued for portions of Mexico and Cuba for the system, which was forecast to move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days.

The system was forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday and continue strengthening as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the NHC said.

11a Mon: #NHC issues first forecast for PTC9 & it's strong.



Hurricane watches issued for Cuba, Mexico.



Landfall assumed Thursday PM w/Florida squarely in play.

Cat 2, preparing for 3?

Watches likely come for US tomorrow.

Time for storm preps & awareness in Florida to step up. pic.twitter.com/dfktdFkU3k — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) September 23, 2024

Portions of Florida's west coast and Panhandle were in the NHC's potential forecast cone, but forecasters said storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts will likely extend well away from the center, particularly to the east of the system.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was issuing a state of emergency for 41 counties ahead of the storm. Miami-Dade and Broward weren't part of the declaration but it did include Monroe County.

We are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone #9, which is likely to strengthen this week as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico. I have issued Executive Order 24-208, declaring a state of emergency in 41 counties in Florida that could see potential impacts from the storm and… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 23, 2024

Residents from coastal Louisiana to the west coast of Florida are encouraged to monitor the forecast for the next several days. While it is too soon to pinpoint where the system will ultimately go, the Florida panhandle, through the Big Bend area, could be focal point for impact later in the week.

Locally heavy rainfall, isolated severe storms and a dangerous rip current risk for both sides of the Florida peninsula is possible.

For South Florida, the weather will be determined by the anticipated storm’s position and intensity. This could include breezy conditions, passing downpours, high surf and dangerous marine conditions.

The next named system for the 2024 hurricane season will be “Helene.”