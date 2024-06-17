hurricane season

Potential Tropical Cyclone One forms over the Gulf of Mexico

If it develops, it is expected to be named "Alberto"

The first system of the season, Potential Tropical Cyclone One, has formed over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The system, with winds of 40 mph, is located hundreds of miles southeast of La Pesca, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas, and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the western Gulf Coast, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

If Potential Tropical Cyclone One develops, it is expected to be named "Alberto." A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for parts of the Texas coast and northeastern Mexico.

Regardless of its development, heavy rainfall is expected across southern Mexico and Central America and is likely to cause life-threatening and flash flooding.

The NHC is also watching another tropical wave located east of the Bahamas. It currently has a low chance of development over the next two days.

Neither system will pose a direct threat to South Florida.

