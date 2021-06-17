Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, Soon Claudette, Will Advance Toward North Gulf Coast

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three has formed Thursday over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to be the third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Soon to be Claudette, Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is expected to advance towards the northern Gulf Coast with an abundance of rainfall through the weekend.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The system is located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. advisory. It has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and is moving north at 9 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border.

Heavy rainfall and flooding are forecast for portions of Central America and Mexico, while states along the Gulf Coast, including both Texas and Louisiana, could see heavier rain as early as Friday.