2021 Hurricane Season

Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, Soon Claudette, Will Advance Toward North Gulf Coast

If the area is named, it would be the third named storm of the season

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three has formed Thursday over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to be the third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Soon to be Claudette, Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is expected to advance towards the northern Gulf Coast with an abundance of rainfall through the weekend.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The system is located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. advisory. It has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and is moving north at 9 mph.

Local

Miami-Dade County 58 mins ago

Man Hospitalized, Suspect in Custody After Sweetwater Shooting: Police

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

Is It Summer Day Camp or Summer School? Camp Is More Academic This Year

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border.

Heavy rainfall and flooding are forecast for portions of Central America and Mexico, while states along the Gulf Coast, including both Texas and Louisiana, could see heavier rain as early as Friday.

This article tagged under:

2021 Hurricane SeasonNational Hurricane CenterGulf of Mexico
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us