Potential Tropical System in Atlantic Has 90% Chance of Formation: NHC

A tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean could become the next named system of the 2021 hurricane season with forecasters giving it a 90% chance of formation.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is monitoring the area of low pressure that was about 1,300 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with the wave had become better organized since Tuesday and the NHC was giving it a 90% chance of formation over the next five days.

2 PM EDT: NHC is monitoring a broad low pressure area with a high chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next 48 h. Potential tropical cyclone advisories are likely to be issued later today, and Lesser Antilles interests should monitor this system. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/SjOsBmz7Ir — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 30, 2021

A tropical depression or tropical storm was likely to form over the next day or two while the system moved west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph, forecasters said.

No watches or warnings have been issued and the NHC has not said if the system could impact Florida or the United States.

If the potential system forms, it would be named Elsa and Fred and become the fifth system of the hurricane season.

A second tropical wave that was located just east of the Lesser Antilles has become less organized and significant development is no longer expected, the NHC said.