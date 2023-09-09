Powerful Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters

Hurricane Lee remains a powerful, major, Category 3 storm with 115mph winds as it charges Saturday through warm Atlantic waters.

The storm will re-intensify into a Category 4 as it tracks northwest over the next few days.

From the Leeward Islands to Hispaniola, to The Turks & Caicos, to the Bahamas, to South Florida, large ocean swells will lead to dangerous surf, but the center of the storm will not directly impact any of these areas.

The storm, who this week became the first Category 5 of the season, will make the sharp right turn midweek and get very close to Bermuda, where there could be very high impacts.

After that, models diverge on timing and track.

The GFS continues to home in on a Nova Scotia landfall for the second time in less than a year. The EURO is trending west toward New York, Boston and especially Cape Cod.

That means everyone from Washington DC to Newfoundland, in Canada should keep a very close eye in the coming days.