Rafael prompts hurricane warnings for Caribbean islands as Keys brace for strong winds and rain

Tropical Storm Rafael is passing just south of Jamaica Tuesday but not before spreading heavy rain and tropical storm winds across the island.

The storm is expected to continue strengthening is it moves to the northwest and will likely become a hurricane by early Wednesday.

This has prompted hurricane warnings for the Cayman Islands and portions of Cuba.

The Cayman could see hurricane-force winds as early as Tuesday evening with Cuba feeling hurricane conditions later on Wednesday.

Look for heavy rain and some storm surge as well.

Impact on South Florida

South Florida will see gusts to tropical storm strength right into early Thursday with the strongest winds likely to hit the lower and middle Keys. It wouldn't be surprising to see gusts over 50 there Wednesday into early Thursday.

Some minor storm surge of 1-2 feet is also possible across portions of the Keys as well.

As far as rain is concerned, South Floridians can expected scattered showers for Tuesday but Wednesday could bring a few severe storms, especially across the lower Keys.

South Florida's weather improves dramatically by late Thursday with a tranquil weekend on tap as Rafael slowly spins down somewhere in the central/northern Gulf.