Remnants of Fred Expected to Impact Florida Panhandle, Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Northern Gulf Coast

A tropical storm watch was issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast Sunday as remnants of Fred tried to re-organize over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters said they believed Fred would regenerate into a tropical cyclone on Sunday and urged people along the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico from Alabama to the central Florida Panhandle to monitor the storm's progress.

The National Hurricane Center said the disorganized system could bring a risk of tropical storm conditions to portions of the northern Gulf Coast -- especially from coastal Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle -- beginning Monday night.

At 5 a.m. Sunday EDT, Fred's remnants were about 110 miles west of the Dry Tortugas and 450 miles south-southeast of Pensacola, Florida. It had top sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving north-northwest at 8 mph.

A tropical storm watch was issued for portions of the north-central Gulf coast from the Alabama/Florida border eastward to Ochlockonee River, Florida.

Fred is expected to bring heavy rain to the Southeastern U.S. by Monday but is not projected to reach hurricane strength.

Already anticipating Fred, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had already declared a state of emergency for the state’s Panhandle region. In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Saturday that her administration is monitoring the storm and “will be ready to act from the state level if needed.”

Meanwhile, a tropical storm warning in effect earlier for the Florida Keys was canceled Saturday as the storm began moving into the Gulf. All told, Fred was expected to bring 3 to 5 inches (7.5 to 12.5 centimeters) of rain to the Keys and southern Florida through Monday.

A tropical storm earlier in the week, Fred weakened to a depression by its spin over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut part of the country’s aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people. Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged.

On Saturday, Fred was downgraded to a tropical wave with top winds around 35 mph (55 kph). Tropical waves can contain winds and heavy rain, but do not circulate around a center point or an “eye” that a tropical storm or hurricane has.