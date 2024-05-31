Safer generators and longer-lasting chargers: How to upgrade your hurricane kit with new tech

hurricane season

As hurricane season approaches, you may think you’re prepared for potential power outages and communication cuts. But technology–solar and battery-powered–has evolved, and so should your hurricane kit.

The Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center showed NBC6 how you can use eco-friendly gadgets to keep cell phones, tablets and even appliances charged and ready to go, before, during and after a storm. 

And considering the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its highest ever May forecast, it’s a good idea to stay prepared and know your options. 

Pete Gomez, the director of the Department of Emergency Management, can help with that. 

“This is solar-powered battery pack, you can use it to charge your cell phone, some other, you know, small items,” Gomez said. “And you can see it’s got a bunch of different solar panels, so it's gonna give us a little bit faster charging, longer-lasting charging.”

Rechargeable solar battery packs, check. 

And they can do more than just charge your electronics. 

“I particularly like these solar-powered lights. At night, we've all been there, you know your batteries are running low on your flashlights. These solar-powered lights you can have them all over the house,” Gomez said.

Generators are another essential tool that many residents keep, but now, there are some that can even be used indoors safely. 

“I'm always concerned that people are going to use those gas power generators inappropriately,” Gomez said. “So this type of generator right here, it's battery powered. We don't have to worry about those kinds of things, you just have to make sure that it's powered. We have it charged right before the event happens.”

His battery-powered generator has many ports, enough to power up a good fan or small air conditioner, even a small refrigerator, for instance, for those who need to keep medicines cool. 

“These types of generators will produce that kind of electricity,” Gomez said. 

These gadgets can be found at major retailers and online.

And in the event of an extended power outage in brutally hot and humid weather, you can always mix the technology: hook up those portable solar panels to the battery-powered generators to be up and running in no time. 

