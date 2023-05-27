See the Full List of Items You Can Buy Tax Free During Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays

Floridians can take advantage of an exclusive deal by the Florida Division of Emergency Management which allows residents to purchase emergency preparedness items tax free.
The two 14-day sales tax holidays start on May 27th through June 9th and August 26th through September 8th.
Governor Ron DeSantis signed the largest tax relief plan in Florida's history, effectively extending the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday from a single two-week holiday to two separate two-week holidays.
According to the press release, FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie thanked the Governor and the Florida legislature for "their commitment to making disaster preparedness affordable and accessible to all Floridians." He also encouraged residents to "take time now to finalize their disaster supply kits and take advantage of these tax holidays in preparation for hurricane season.”
The list of items include common household supplies like toilet paper, paper towels, soap, portable generators, and more.
Here is a list of the full items covered:
- A portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage with a sales price of $3,000 or less.
- A tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting with a sales price of $100 or less.
- An item normally sold as, or generally advertised as, a ground anchor system or tie-down kit ith a sales price of $100 or less.
- A smoke detector or smoke alarm with a sales price of $70 or less.
- A fire extinguisher with a sales price of $70 or less.
- A carbon monoxide detector with a sales price of $70 or less.
- A nonelectric food storage cooler with a sales price of $60 or less.
- A portable power bank with a sales price of $60 or less.
- A gas or diesel fuel tank with a sales price of $50 or less.
- A portable self-powered radio, two-way radio, or weather-band radio with a sales price of $50 or less. A package of AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6- volt, or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries, with a sales price of $50 or less A portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas) with a sales price of $40 or less
- Flashlights
- Lanterns
- Candles
- * Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are included in the purchase.
- Common household consumable items with a sales price of $30 or less. For purposes of this exemption, common household consumable items means:
- Laundry detergent and supplies
- Powder, liquid, or pod detergent
- Fabric softener
- Dryer sheets
- Stain removers
- Bleach
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Paper napkins and tissues
- Facial tissues
- Hand soap, bar soap, and body wash
- Sunscreen and sunblock
- Dish soap and detergents, including powder, liquid, and pod detergents or rinse agents that can be used in dishwashers
- Cleaning or disinfecting wipes and sprays
- Hand sanitizer
- Trash bags
- Reusable ice (ice packs) with a sales price of $20 or less
- Supplies necessary for the evacuation of household pets. For purposes of this exemption, necessary supplies means the noncommercial purchase of:
- Bags of dry cat or dog food weighing 50 or fewer pounds and with a sales price of $100 or less per bag
- Portable kennels or pet carriers with a sales price of $100 or less per item
- Over-the-counter pet medications with a sales price of $100 or less
- Pet beds with a sales price of $40 or less per item
- Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds and with a sales price of $25 or less per item
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles with a sales price of $20 or less per item
- Pet pads with a sales price of $20 or less per box or package
- Manual can openers with a sales price of $15 or less per item
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls with a sales price of $15 or less per item
- Cat litter pans with a sales price of $15 or less per item
- Pet waste disposal bags with a sales price of $15 or less per package
- Hamster or rabbit substrate with a sales price of $15 or less per package
- Cans or pouches of wet pet food with a sales price of $10 or less per can or pouch or the equivalent if sold in a box or case