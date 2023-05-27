See the Full List of Items You Can Buy Tax Free During Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays

Floridians can take advantage of an exclusive deal by the Florida Division of Emergency Management which allows residents to purchase emergency preparedness items tax free.

The two 14-day sales tax holidays start on May 27th through June 9th and August 26th through September 8th.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the largest tax relief plan in Florida's history, effectively extending the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday from a single two-week holiday to two separate two-week holidays.

According to the press release, FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie thanked the Governor and the Florida legislature for "their commitment to making disaster preparedness affordable and accessible to all Floridians." He also encouraged residents to "take time now to finalize their disaster supply kits and take advantage of these tax holidays in preparation for hurricane season.”

The list of items include common household supplies like toilet paper, paper towels, soap, portable generators, and more.

Here is a list of the full items covered: