South Florida in Cone of Concern for Hurricane Eta

South Florida was in the cone of concern for Hurricane Eta Tuesday, which could be a tropical storm as it possibly approaches the local area this weekend.

Eta remained a powerful hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph as it was making landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

4 pm EST: Here are the latest Key Messages on Hurricane #Eta. For more details, visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/RWYQ8JvXTh — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 3, 2020

The latest advisory for the NHC showed Eta downgrading to a depression as it moved west into Honduras, but it was expected to turn back to the northeast and regain tropical storm strength.

"While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, magnitude, and location of possible impacts from wind and rainfall, interests in Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida Keys should monitor the progress of Eta through the week," NHC forecasters said.

Eta tripled in strength in about 24 hours, rapidly intensifying from a 40 mph storm Sunday morning to a 120 mph hurricane around midday Monday, and continuing to gain power throughout the day.

It is the eighth Atlantic storm this season to hit the meteorologists’ definition for rapid intensification — a gain of 35 mph in wind speed in just 24 hours. It’s also the fifth to reach major hurricane status. Over the past couple of decades, meteorologists have been increasingly worried about storms that just blow up in strength.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. It’s the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used as a storm name because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined a storm that should have been named wasn’t.

Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30. In 2005, Zeta formed toward the end of December.