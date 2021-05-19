2021 Hurricane Season

System Could Form in Atlantic This Weekend, Not Expected to Impact South Florida or US

The system has a 30 percent chance of formation over the next five days

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

With less than two weeks to go before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, the first potential system of 2021 could be developing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that they're monitoring a low-pressure system that was hundreds of miles northeast of Bermuda.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The system had a 30 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

Local

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

6 Things to Know: What to Do If You Missed Tax Deadline, Masks Optional Outdoors for Miami-Dade Schools

Miami-Dade 5 hours ago

3 Injured After Tesla Collides With Road Ranger on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Forecasts for the system expect it to move southward by Friday and possibly develop subtropical characteristics before lifting north and northeast over the weekend.

The system is not expected to impact South Florida or the United States.

If the system becomes a named storm, it would be called Ana.

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1. Experts are expecting an above-average season this year.

Any formation would come at a later date than the first named storm of 2020, when Tropical Storm Arthur formed on May 16 off the coast of Cuba and drifted for several days in the Florida Straits.

This article tagged under:

2021 Hurricane Seasonfirst alert weatherAtlantic Ocean
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us