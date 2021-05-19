System Could Form in Atlantic This Weekend, Not Expected to Impact South Florida or US

With less than two weeks to go before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, the first potential system of 2021 could be developing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that they're monitoring a low-pressure system that was hundreds of miles northeast of Bermuda.

The system had a 30 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

Forecasts for the system expect it to move southward by Friday and possibly develop subtropical characteristics before lifting north and northeast over the weekend.

The system is not expected to impact South Florida or the United States.

If the system becomes a named storm, it would be called Ana.

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1. Experts are expecting an above-average season this year.

Any formation would come at a later date than the first named storm of 2020, when Tropical Storm Arthur formed on May 16 off the coast of Cuba and drifted for several days in the Florida Straits.