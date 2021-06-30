System Expected to Become Tropical Storm, Portion of South Florida in Forecast Cone

A tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean was expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday, as a portion of South Florida was in the system's initial forecast cone.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Wednesday that the system, Potential Tropical Cyclone 5, was becoming better organized and was expected to become a tropical storm Wednesday night or Thursday.

Although a portion of South Florida was in the system's initial forecast cone, it was too early to know what possible effects there could be.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, maximum sustained winds were at 35 mph as the storm was about 1,195 miles east of the Windward Islands moving west-northwest at 21 mph, the NHC said.

A tropical storm watch was issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Barbados and Martinique.

If the system forms, it would be named Elsa and become the fifth system of the hurricane season.

A second tropical wave that was located just east of the Lesser Antilles has become less organized and significant development is no longer expected, the NHC said.