Teddy Forecast to Stay East of Bermuda, Beta Expected to Make Landfall in Texas Late Monday

Hurricane Teddy continued its push Monday through the Atlantic Ocean, moving away from South Florida and keeping Bermuda and parts of Canada on guard, while Tropical Storm Beta was expected to make landfall in Texas late Monday.

The latest advisory for Teddy had the system with winds of 100 mph while it moved north-northeast at 9 mph about 160 miles to the southeast of Bermuda.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the island nation while a tropical storm watch remained in effect for portions of Nova Scotia, Canada.

Forecasters expect the storm to stay east of Bermuda before becoming a more powerful hurricane, causing rainfall of up to six inches ahead of striking Canada later this week as a post-tropical cyclone, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In the Gulf, Tropical Storm Beta was expected to make landfall in Texas at some point Monday. Beta was forecast to remain close to the coast of southeastern Texas on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a system in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean had a 60 percent chance of development in the next five days, but was expected to move east and will not impact South Florida.