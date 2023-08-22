The good, the bad, and the ugly: John Morales looks at all the activity in the tropics

The good, the bad, and the ugly.

With everything that’s going on in the Atlantic, right now is the perfect time to see what adjectives apply to storms that are out there today.

When is a tropical storm a good thing? When it can break a drought without producing damage.

That’s what Tropical Storm Harold could do this week in South Texas, where an extreme to exceptional drought has been plaguing the region.

Let me be clear: there is risk with Harold. Scattered instances of flash flooding are expected, as well as landslides near mountainous terrain. But the flooding is not expected to be widespread, and if residents heed the warnings, loss of life should be avoided.

When is a tropical storm a bad thing? When it drifts so slowly that the threat of significant and potentially life-threatening flash flooding increases.

Tropical Storm Franklin continued to lurk a couple of hundred miles south of Santo Domingo on Tuesday. Instead of moving west or west-northwest over the Caribbean Sea as storms tend to do in August, Franklin came to a stop on Monday as it encountered an area of weak and conflicting steering currents.

A dip in the jet stream is expected to lift Franklin slowly northward on Wednesday, bringing the core of the system towards the island of Hispaniola.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Franklin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023.

But it would still be moving slowly as it crosses the Dominican Republic, according to the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. That means that tropical rains, notorious for their intense and excessive nature, would remain over that country enough hours to produce widespread flash flooding and numerous mudslides.

The Dominican Republic’s Emergency Operations Committee, the country’s lead emergency management agency, declared red and yellow alerts for all provinces due to the risk to life and property. Per government decree, all employers are expected close at noon so that people can get home safely before the heaviest rain arrives Tuesday evening and continues all day Wednesday, which has also been declared a storm off-day.

Franklin might be disorganized, but that won’t keep it from producing copious amounts of rain. The hope in Haiti is that the heaviest rains remain to the east. But the Dominican Republic may not be able to avoid them.

Finally, when is a tropical storm an ugly thing? When it looks like Gert, which was in the process of dissipating about one hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. Gert never really got going thanks to upper level westerly winds — the shear that El Niño produces.

Shear has been a factor for all of these systems, and we can’t lose sight of that. Even though Gert, Emily, Franklin, and Harold all formed within two days of each other (August 19-21) over the very warm Atlantic waters, none have been able to gain much strength. They were quickly squelched by the shear that keeps storms from becoming well organized.

We are nearly a month ahead of schedule in terms of the total number of storms, up to 9 now.

Typically, the ninth tropical storm of the season doesn’t form until September 16. But Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), an index that incorporates not just storm days but intensity as well, is now running 11% below average. That’s because we’ve only had 1 of the 9 storms reach hurricane strength.

We don’t want any bad storms like Franklin, but we’ll take the ugly disorganized ones like Gert or the rare, potentially good ones like Harold.

John Morales is NBC6's hurricane specialist.