Hurricane season

This Florida program could make your home more resilient ahead of hurricane season

It is important to note that your home does not have to been damaged by flooding to be considered, but applications may be prioritized based on loss history

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hurricane season is around the corner and if you’re a homeowner looking to make your property more resilient to the impending storms, Florida is awarding grants to help cover most of the work.

Under a new state program called Elevate Florida, eligible homeowners could either elevate, rebuild or implement wind mitigation measures on their homes to help fortify their homes ahead of the upcoming hurricane season.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The best part? Florida is paying up to 75% of the costs.

Emergency Management recently held a webinar to explain the program. For now, there is a hard cap of $220,000 offered per project.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

To apply, applicants must be over the age of 18, be a U.S. citizen, be the legal property owner of a residential property in Florida and be able to contribute up to 25% of the project's total cost.

Multi-family properties like duplexes, triplexes, condos, townhomes, semi-detached homes, apartments and manufactured homes may be eligible. 

It is important to note that your home does not have to been damaged by flooding to be considered, but applications may be prioritized based on loss history.

Hurricane Season

The NBC 6 First Alert Weather team guides you through hurricane season

Hurricane season Apr 3

Forecasters predicting ‘above-average' 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Here's why

Hurricane season Apr 2

Beryl, Helene and Milton names retired after nasty and deadly hurricanes

Timelines vary based on project type, with some projects taking up to two years.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

If you wish to apply, click here.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane season
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us