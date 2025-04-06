This Florida program could make your home more resilient ahead of hurricane season

Hurricane season is around the corner and if you’re a homeowner looking to make your property more resilient to the impending storms, Florida is awarding grants to help cover most of the work.

Under a new state program called Elevate Florida, eligible homeowners could either elevate, rebuild or implement wind mitigation measures on their homes to help fortify their homes ahead of the upcoming hurricane season.

The best part? Florida is paying up to 75% of the costs.

Emergency Management recently held a webinar to explain the program. For now, there is a hard cap of $220,000 offered per project.

To apply, applicants must be over the age of 18, be a U.S. citizen, be the legal property owner of a residential property in Florida and be able to contribute up to 25% of the project's total cost.

Multi-family properties like duplexes, triplexes, condos, townhomes, semi-detached homes, apartments and manufactured homes may be eligible.

It is important to note that your home does not have to been damaged by flooding to be considered, but applications may be prioritized based on loss history.

Timelines vary based on project type, with some projects taking up to two years.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

If you wish to apply, click here.